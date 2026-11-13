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From porgs to lightsabers, here's what will be at Franklin Institute's upcoming 'Star Wars' exhibit
By Kristin Hunt,4 days ago
The opening of the officially licensed "Star Wars" exhibit may be months away, but the Franklin Institute is already offering fans (even the scruffy-looking nerf-herders) an advanced look at the collection. MORE: Ilana Glazer is ready to say goodbye to 'weak-minded' alt-right comedy. Kylo Ren's three-beam lightsaber will be one...