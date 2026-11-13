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Nick D – Dr. Keith Lipinski, Pro-Wrestling Talk and Friday the 13th!
4 days ago
Nick welcomes Dr. Keith Lipinski from AAW Pro Wrestling back to the podcast to talk about the latest in AEW, WWE, and the independents as well. They preview AEW’s Full Gear PPV coming up this weekend, and recap stories about CM Punk, Penta, Will Ospreay, Don Callis, Chelsea Green, and more. Then, Esmeralda Leon and Nick chat about the beauty (and noise) of radiator heat, talk about their upcoming weekends, and discuss everything about Friday the 13th (the movies AND the real holiday) as well as many crazy superstitions from around the world. Oh, and to let everyone know: just because they SAY that it’s the 14th floor in that highrise, it’s actually the 13th floor….don’t fool yourself. Good luck with that. [Ep 508]