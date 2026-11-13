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EU pushes tokenization, digital euro; combats Russian crypto evasion
By James Field,4 days ago
TL;DR: From tokenized securities to the digital euro to sanctions enforcement, the European Union made three digital finance moves. The ECB, European Commission, and ESMA are forming an industry group on tokenization standards, 36 payment providers will pilot the digital euro from 2027, and a new task force will target crypto-based sanctions evasion by Russia.