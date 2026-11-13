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Atypical Manifestations of Women Presenting with Myocardial Infarction at Tertiary Health Care Center: An Analytical Study
By Neethu Maria Joseph,4 days ago
Typical chest pain symptoms are the cause that requires individuals to seek out medical care in Acute coronary syndrome(ACS). Evidence suggests, symptoms labelled as 'atypical 'is more common in women with ACS. The present study focuses on the need for the implementation of a gender specific approach in the current scenario by identifying gender based differences that exist in clinical presentations of the patients with ACS. Early identification of women's prodromal and acute symptoms of Myocardial Infarction is an important step in provision of appropriate treatment modality. Present study focus on need for implementation of gender-specific approach in current scenario by identifying gender based differences that exist in risk factors, clinical manifestations in patients presenting with MI.