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Sarasota County is playing catch-up on roads. Here’s what is planned
By Christian Casale,4 days ago
Road infrastructure is among the most discussed topics at Sarasota County Commission meetings, spurred by complaints from residents of increased traffic from the past decade’s development boom. County officials said during a workshop in April there was a $1.7 billion transportation shortfall, further complicated by Amendment 3, which will...