undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kevin Harvick Demands Major NASCAR Cup Car Changes While Defending O’Reilly And Trucks
By Neha Dwivedi,4 days ago
Kevin Harvick believes NASCAR should fix the Next Gen Cup car before considering any changes to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series. He reasoned that the top division needs a major mechanical update, while the two lower series already offer the kind of racing fans like. Harvick seemed frustrated because NASCAR is looking at the future of the older O’Reilly Series platform, even though people keep complaining about the Cup car’s performance.