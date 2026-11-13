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Winter is coming: Putin seeks to 'hammer Ukrainians, their power grid, their water supplies'
By Video by:,8 days ago
As renewed diplomatic efforts seek to bring an end to Russia's war on Ukraine, the prospect of a negotiated settlement remains unlikely due to Russia's irreconcilable territorial demands, competing visions of European security and an increasingly unpredictable and pro-Moscow US. For Mark Galeotti, Executive Director of Mayak Intelligence and Honorary Professor at University College London's School of Slavonic and East European Studies, Moscow's maximalist vision conceals a more complex negotiating strategy. And the territorial dispute over Donbas presents a particularly formidable obstacle. Putin's determination to claim control over the entirety of the region confronts Ukraine's refusal to surrender territory it continues to hold.