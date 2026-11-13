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Utah Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Before Rain and Mountain Snow Arrive This Weekend
By Daniel Harris,3 days ago
Utah is expected to enjoy several mild and mostly sunny days before a changing weather pattern brings rain, mountain snow, and colder temperatures across the state. A ridge of high pressure will keep conditions relatively dry through Friday, but weather conditions could become more active over the weekend and into next week.