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7News partners with Salvation Army for annual Red Kettle campaign
By Ida Domingo,3 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles are returning for the holiday season, and 7News is teaming up with the organization to help raise awareness. 7News is the new television sponsor of the Salvation Army National Capital Area Command’s annual Red Kettle Christmas campaign. The partnership officially kicks off Friday in Alexandria.