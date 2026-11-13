undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Patriots vs. Lions weather forecast for NFL Week 10
By Bernd Buchmasser,3 days ago
Up-to-date weather forecast for Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Lions. Drake Maye won’t have to worry about slippery conditions this time around. Beyond just playing his first international game two years ago, the New England Patriots’ then-rookie quarterback also needed to get used to the grass surface at London’s Wembley Stadium. To make matters worse, he had to do all that in rainy conditions.