undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Coral Springs Woman Sentenced to Eight Months for COVID-19 Relief Loan Fraud
By Sharon Aron Baron,4 days ago
A Coral Springs woman was sentenced to eight months in federal prison after submitting fraudulent applications seeking approximately $164,521 in COVID-19 disaster relief loans, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Junaque Nicole Tullis, 46, also known as “Juanaque Tullis,” pleaded guilty to wire fraud on April 23, 2026. She...
8