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MAGNET Exclusive: Steven Page Goes Track By Track On “Steven’s Greetings”
8 days ago
Steven Page has a complicated relationship with holiday music—or at least he used to. In his younger years, the former Barenaked Ladies frontman wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about the idea of anyone listening to his songs while exercising, doing chores or otherwise going about their daily routines. These days, he’s a little less precious about it. On Steven’s Greetings (Fresh Baked Goods), Page returns to the seasonal vibe he and his ex-bandmates explored on 2004’s Barenaked For The Holidays. This time, he’s joined by the Steven Page Trio’s Craig Northey and Kevin Fox.