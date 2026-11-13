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US-Israel Aid Deal Could Extend Payments to 2033 Despite Trump Pledge
By Haley Fuller,4 days ago
The United States and Israel are negotiating a military assistance agreement that could continue billions of dollars in annual American funding through 2033, despite President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that the payments would end this year. The proposed five-year agreement would provide approximately $16.5 billion in direct military...