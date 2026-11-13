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Bipartisan Bill Aims to Cut VA 'Red Tape' and Speed Up Health Care Innovation
By Derricke Dennis,4 days ago
Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., introduced a bipartisan bill Nov. 10 aimed at helping the Department of Veterans Affairs cut through bureaucratic delays and speed up the development of new health care treatments and technology for veterans. The Innovation for VA Technology and Entrepreneurship Act, known as the INNOVATE Act (H.R....
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