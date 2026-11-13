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GM South America Deepens Cooperation With SAIC-GM-Wuling
By Deivis Centeno,3 days ago
GM South America has announced that it held another meeting with the SAIC-GM-Wuling Chinese joint venture in order to take their cooperation a step further. The automaker’s South American subsidiary recently met up with the SGMW management team in China, which took place during the first week of November, coinciding with the fourth official visit to the country by the company’s regional corporate leader. In fact, this marks the second time the executive has visited the joint venture’s headquarters in the last two months, following the signing of a new product project for the Chevrolet brand.