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Eye-Opening Update Emerges on WWE’s Relationship With Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel
By Daniel Feliciano,4 days ago
WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia could be set to come to an end in 2028 after an eye-opening update emerged from an insider. Vince McMahon struck a deal with the Saudi government back in 2018 that was worth around $120m per year, for the honour of holding two PLE events a year, with the deal stretching for a ten-year period.