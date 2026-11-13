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United Airlines tells AI travel agents to sod off
By Nick Farrell,4 days ago
United Airlines has decided that artificial intelligence has no business booking flights for its passengers and is shutting out third-party AI travel agents. According to TechCrunch, the American airline announced that it would restrict automated assistants from accessing its booking systems, warning that allowing software bots to handle reservations could expose customers to security risks and potentially breach aviation regulations.