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Hacker turns Nvidia’s crippled mining GPU into an A100 monster
By Nick Farrell,4 days ago
A hardware hacker has turned one of Nvidia’s deliberately crippled cryptocurrency mining cards into a powerful datacentre accelerator, exposing embarrassing secrets about the chipmaker’s product restrictions. The researcher, known as Kate, discovered that Nvidia’s CMP 170HX mining card contained far more working hardware than customers were allowed to...