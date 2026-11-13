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C++26 faces mutiny as its creator attacks new security rules
By Nick Farrell,8 days ago
The next version of the C++ programming language may miss its release date after a rebellion over proposed security features left its international standards committee fighting among itself. According to I-Programmer, the dispute concerns Contracts, a long-awaited addition intended to help programmers catch errors by checking whether software behaves according...