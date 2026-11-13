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Man gets federal prison time for flying drone onto S.C. prison yard
By Staff,3 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - A man has received a federal prison sentence after flying a drone onto a South Carolina prison yard. On March 14, 2025, at 5 a.m., law enforcement responded to reports of a drone flying near Lieber Correctional Facility in Ridgeville in Dorchester County. Investigators found Quinzell Robinson, 47, of Sumter, leaving the woods near the facility with a drone and a bag.