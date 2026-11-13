undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Morning’s Bulletin — 11.13.26
3 days ago
From Smashing Pumpkins to the Festival of Trees to a Weekend of Arts. • We’re expecting rain today, mainly before 4 p.m., with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a north wind 13 to 21 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 32 mph. We’re expecting between a quarter and half an inch of rain. We’re expecting cloudy skies overnight, with a low around 34 and a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10 p.m. Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 49, and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51.