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FlightControlReplay 6 update releasing November 26 with phone controls, Compact Mode and Maddog support
By Vasco Ferreira,3 days ago
When Fabio Merlo showed FlightControlReplay 6 running from a phone at FSimUK last month, the only release date he would give was “November.” FlightControlTools has now narrowed that to November 26, with Build V6.0.2611.2. The update is free for FCR6 owners on MSFS 2024 and 2020, and it also adds support for the Fly the Maddog 20th Anniversary Edition, which wasn’t part of the Bristol reveal.