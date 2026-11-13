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MORE CMA PERFORMERS ANNOUNCED
3 days ago
The Country Music Association and ABC have announced a second round of performers for the 2026 CMA Awards. Chris Stapleton, host Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Mumford and Sons, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Vince Gill are set to perform, and Brothers Osborne, Halestorm, Hardy, Luke Bryan and Marcus King will come together to celebrate Brooks & Dunn, who are this year’s recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The 60th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena next Wednesday, November 18, on ABC and Disney+ and available to stream the following day on Hulu.