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Critical Language Scholarship Program provides language learning, cultural exchange for Brown students
By Rachel Wicker,3 days ago
On Nov. 17, undergraduate and graduate students around the country will finish submitting their applications for the Critical Language Scholarship Program. Administered by the U.S. Department of State, the summer program offers intensive language instruction in nine languages through classroom education and cultural immersion. Selected students receive the opportunity to...