undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lindemann ’29: Crisis pregnancy centers are a threat Rhode Island can’t ignore
By Beatriz Lindemann,4 days ago
The Ocean State helped buoy the blue wave that swept the nation on Nov. 3. The Democratic nominee for governor, Helena Foulkes, won her race by over 100,000 votes. The Democrats running for the Senate, the House and Attorney General also won their races. None of these victories are surprising — we live in one of the bluest states in the country. Especially when it comes to pro-choice legislation, Rhode Island is extremely liberal. In 2019, the state codified the protections of Roe v. Wade into state law, and in 2024, we established legal protections for clinicians and prohibited legal action targeting legally provided health care.
2