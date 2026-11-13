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3 Best Movies on Netflix This Weekend (Nov 14-15)
By Jake Hodges,3 days ago
The incredible run of A24's You Can See Everything, co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, is expected to continue this weekend, as more audiences pour into theaters to catch the three-hour documentary everyone is talking about. It will face competition from writer/director Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero, last weekend's box office champion, as well as the debuts of Johnny Depp and Ti West’s Ebenezer and How to Rob a Bank. But beyond the big screen, what else should be on your radar these next couple of days? Here's a look at three movies you should watch this weekend on Netflix.