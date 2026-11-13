undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Every Bloc Party Studio Album, Ranked
By Jeff Cornell,3 days ago
Bloc Party emerged from London's thriving 2000s indie scene alongside bands like Razorlight, The Libertines and Klaxons. Their inventive guitar riffs, danceable rhythms, bombastic drumming and frontman Kele Okereke's passionate vocals give their music a brash sense of urgency. Okereke and guitarist Russell Lissack began making music together in 1999, later joining forces with bassist Gordon Moakes and drummer Matt Tong. The original lineup recorded the band's first four studio albums before Tong departed in 2013, followed by Moakes in 2015. Okereke and Lissack have remained as the heart and soul of the band with drummer Louise Bartle joining in 2015 and bassist Harry Deacon arriving in 2023.