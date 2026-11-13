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Training held to address hunting law enforcement for waterfowl and deer cases
By News 12 Staff,3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM AND CASWELL COUNTIES, N.C. — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says District Five officers and staff provided specialized training for Judicial District 22 members on Oct. 30. The commission says the training covered hunting laws and regulations involving migratory waterfowl and white-tailed deer. Participants discussed how to detect...
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