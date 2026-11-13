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Why this US airport has the worst runway taxi times in the country
3 days ago
Chicago (tca/dpa) - Chicago can look tantalizing from the window of an airplane on its descent into O'Hare International Airport. But much to the chagrin of air travelers who might glimpse the city's skyline rising over Lake Michigan on their way in, touching down at O'Hare isn't exactly the same as arriving. That's because taxi times at the airport are longer, on average, than those at almost every other major airport in the country.