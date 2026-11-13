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Freitag leads Oregon State against Mississippi Valley State after 21-point game
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
LINE: Beavers -33.5; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces Mississippi Valley State after Daniel Freitag scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 94-84 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Oregon State finished 17-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Beavers allowed opponents...