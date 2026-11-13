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Zhao Lusi's urban drama 'Farewell Letter' announces start of filming
By Lily Alice,4 days ago
The urban coming-of-age drama Farewell Letter, directed by and starring Zhao Lusi, officially announced the start of filming in Chengdu on November 12. Zhang Jun Bo and Zhou Zhao Zhong serve as executive producers, while Zhao Tian You and Zhang Ya Min are the chief screenwriters. Adapted from the bestselling novel "Für jede Lösung ein Problem" by German author Kerstin Gier, the drama will be exclusively released on Youku.