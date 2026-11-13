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Kim Yoo Jung & Park Jin Young's '100 Days of Deception' Tops November Drama Brand Rankings
By Hana,4 days ago
TvN's 100 Days of Deception is on top of the ratings, the buzz charts and now the brand rankings. On November 12, the Korea Business Research Institute announced its November drama brand reputation rankings, and 100 Days of Deception took No. 1 with a brand reputation index of 9,225,025. KBS2's Love on the Menu and Disney+'s The Remarried Empress followed in second and third place.