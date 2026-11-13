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Genshin Impact Shared Trial of Usurpation Cutscenes for Zhongli and Raiden Shogun
By Catherine Daro,4 days ago
As a part of the latest Archon Quests, the rulers of six of Teyvat’s nations (excluding Fontaine) had to deal with Celestia’s Trial of Usurpation to stop the spreading of the Holy Soil phenomenon. Developer HoYoverse shared two cutscenes, featuring the diametrically opposite ways that Geo Archon Zhongli and Electro Archon Raiden Ei approached their challenges.