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An assistant principal was fired in York County. Will he lose his education license?
4 days ago
YORK — A York School District administrator was fired and could also face ramifications from the state based on the allegations that cost him his job. A video recorded by a student at York Comprehensive High School circulated on social media showing a man purported to be Charles Drakeford, assistant principal, holding a phone to his ear as it played a lewd video.