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Manchester United could move to sign former Arsenal forward
4 days ago
Man Utd Transfers: Pochettino Influence Could Shape Folarin Balogun and Alex Freeman Moves. Manchester United are already moving towards a clear January transfer theme, and the emerging picture points to players Mauricio Pochettino knows well. According to TeamTalk, United’s planning is gathering pace around a possible double move involving Folarin Balogun and Alex Freeman, with the prospective managerial change adding real weight to both situations.