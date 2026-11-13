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Morning fog gives way to breezy winds and isolated showers this weekend
By Brooke Foster,3 days ago
Areas of fog will gradually clear today as southwest winds increase. Expect increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. A disturbance will bring scattered rain showers and mountain snow Saturday and Sunday. The mountains will see the best chance for precipitation, with breezy conditions continuing through the weekend. Southwest winds will keep temperatures warmer than normal. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s and 50s this weekend.
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