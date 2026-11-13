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Hegseth's Military War College Overhaul Reduces Civilian Faculty
By Haley Fuller,4 days ago
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered sweeping changes to the military’s professional education system, directing war colleges to prioritize instructors with military experience, restrict tenure for newly hired civilian professors, and replace traditional academic assessments with competitive wargames. The Nov. 9 memorandum, titled “Reforming Professional Military Education to Forge...
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