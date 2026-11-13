undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
C.J. Stroud vs. Deshaun Watson and 3 Other Offensive Matchups Worth Watching From Texans vs. Browns Week 10
8 days ago
The Houston Texans travel to Cleveland on Sunday, November 15, for a crucial Week 10 matchup. After starting the season with four consecutive losses, Houston has won three of its last four games and is looking to build on its impressive 44-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. With the AFC South leaders still ahead, every win matters in the Wild Card race.