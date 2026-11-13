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Policies hold as new Garfield County library trustees split on book restrictions
By Eleanor Bennett, For Aspen Journalism and Aspen Public Radio,4 days ago
Eleanor Bennett/Aspen Journalism and Aspen Public Radio. Garfield County commissioners on Monday appointed a new trustee and reappointed an incumbent to the public library board, a decision that could inform how the libraries respond to ongoing book challenges. The two appointees disagree on whether the county’s six libraries should restrict access to books with mature content.