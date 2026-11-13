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Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office launches multi-agency sweep targeting 25 warrants
By Cameron Limes,3 days ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office partnered with multiple Lowcountry law enforcement agencies for a large-scale operation targeting high-crime areas throughout the county. The operation brought together deputies, police officers and other law enforcement personnel to address outstanding warrants, traffic violations and ongoing crime...
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