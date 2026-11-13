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A 35-Year-Old New Jersey Dental Practice Has Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
By Twinkle Jha,3 days ago
The Miller Center for Esthetic Excellence, LLC has filed for bankruptcy protection. The Livingston, New Jersey-based dental practice did not cite a reason for the filing. Court records suggest a financial imbalance as its liabilities outweigh its assets. Note: Chapter 11 allows businesses to reorganize their debts while continuing operations...
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