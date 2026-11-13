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GOP should work with, not limit, Acton
By The Chronicle-Telegram Editorial Board,3 days ago
Whenever Ohio Republicans have a bad day at the ballot box, they inevitably start looking for ways to undercut the will of voters. You could see that in the aftermath of the 2023 general election in which voters enshrined abortion and other reproductive rights into the state Constitution and legalized recreational marijuana through a citizen-initiated ballot initiative.
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