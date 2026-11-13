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No. 1098: It’s a kinder Friday the 13th edition, with unique elections, Esther Takeuchi and (racist?) pudding
4 days ago
Fear factor: Welcome to Friday, dear readers, and not just any Friday but Friday the 13th – the third of 2026 (the maximum amount you can enjoy in a single year) and the last until next August, when sufferers of friggatriskaidekaphobia and/or paraskevidekatriaphobia will confront their intense fear of Friday the 13th for the only time in 2027 (every calendar year is mathematically guaranteed to have at least one, sorry).