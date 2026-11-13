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Divided Wichita City Council says it won't take official stance against ICE agreements
By KMUW,4 days ago
Some Wichita city leaders are worried an effort to oppose deals between local governments and Immigration and Customs Enforcement could lead to retribution from the federal government and could trigger additional immigration arrests. Mayor Lily Wu and council members Becky Tuttle and J.V. Johnston said that's why they declined Tuesday...
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