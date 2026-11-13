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‘Claim sharks’ can charge Kansas veterans high fees to help file for disability. That could change
By KCUR,4 days ago
When members of the U.S. military finish their service, they often leave with physical and mental disabilities. They are also guaranteed benefits, including healthcare coverage and other resources, in part to deal with those disabilities through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Bridging the gap between the two is a...
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