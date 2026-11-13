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Student Athletes of the Week: Reese Smith & Cody Basinger
By Steffany Murdock,8 days ago
The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA and Electricians at IBEW 306 and BFG Federal Credit Union. This week’s athletes are from Coventry High School. As a senior, Reese helped lead the Comets to an OHSAA District Semifinal appearance while putting together an impressive individual season. Reese has made a tremendous impact on the Coventry volleyball program as a three-year letterwinner, competing as both a setter and outside hitter.
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