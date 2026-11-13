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After Bayern Munich's interest: is Gavi thinking of leaving Barcelona?
By Mohamed Mansi,3 days ago
The newspaper Marca reported: "Despite his limited appearances, neither Barcelona nor Flick are thinking about Gavi leaving, and the player himself has no desire to depart." There is no crisis surrounding Gavi. Those close to the young midfielder and Barcelona both confirm as much. He is playing little and wants a bigger role, but his future at the Catalan club is not under threat right now.