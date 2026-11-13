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Presurance’s best personal lines ratio arrives as Texas rates begin to fall
By Mark Rosanes,3 days ago
Presurance Holdings posted a personal lines combined ratio of 82.7% for the third quarter of 2026, the strongest quarterly underwriting result the Troy, Michigan-based carrier has produced in its current form. It arrived alongside a decision that reshapes what comes next: the company has non-renewed its remaining Midwest homeowners business, meaning its entire active book now consists of Texas homeowners policies.