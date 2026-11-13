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Former France head coach Domenech attacks Italy and cites Allegri: “How can you lose your bearings like that? The Azzurri are astonishingly poor technically. Olise goes quiet and it all falls apart. Football is simple.”
By Emanuele Tramacere,3 days ago
The attack on the Azzurri: Highly active on X (formerly Twitter), Domenech began by praising the atmosphere at San Siro and the Italian national anthem, which he said gives him goosebumps: "Liverpool's You'll Never Walk Alone, Lens's Les Corons and the Italian national anthem give me goosebumps. I love them!"