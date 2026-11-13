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Increasing clouds today with falling temperatures & beneficial rain chances this weekend | 11/13 AM
By Ulises Garcia,4 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Increasing clouds & low 60s are in store for today. Skies will be mostly cloudy for tonight, as lows drop to near 40°. Saturday will consist of scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies & highs near 60°. Scattered showers, breezy conditions, cloudy skies & cold temperatures near 50° are in the forecast for Sunday. Monday will be chilly in the low to mid 50s with a stray shower & mostly cloudy. Tuesday will be near 60°, under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday & Thursday have the chance of isolated showers & storms, as highs rise from the low 60s on Wednesday to near 70° by Thursday.
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